AVON PARK — Two vehicles collided early Thursday morning with enough force to send one of them across U.S. 27 into the ditch.
That driver did not survive and the Florida Highway Patrol had the highway shut down for a significant period of time starting shortly after 9 a.m. until almost 1:30 p.m. at least.
Troopers on scene said they had one confirmed fatality, but had not found the suspected tractor trailer that was involved and continued to search for it.
The crash took place at 5:35 a.m. in the area of SunPure Road, north of Avon Park. Troopers on the scene said that the sedan pulled out of SunPure Road at the same time another vehicle was on the highway. The FHP report indicates the sedan was traveling north on U.S. 27, approaching the intersection of SunPure Road. The direction of the tractor-trailer was unknown.
The collision sent a silver Hyundai across the median and southbound traffic, where it landed in the drainage ditch/swale below the roadway.
Emergency response crews cut the roof off the car to reach the 43-year-old female driver from Avon Park, but according to FHP troopers, the driver had died. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Also, troopers had not yet finished their traffic homicide investigation as of 8:45 a.m., and said they would need to shut down the highway later on to take precise measurements of the scene.
Traffic was still snarled as of 1:30 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this traffic crash, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-866-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this latest traffic fatality makes the 36th person to die on Highlands County roads this year and the fifth one in a week.
Last year saw just 21 fatalities by Nov. 18. For the entire year of 2019, 23 fatalities were unofficially logged by the Highlands News-Sun. This latest crash represents a 71% increase over last year, and a sharp increase from Monday’s 66% increase, when a wreck on State Road 70 killed two and injured two more.