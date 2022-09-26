SEBRING — When a cyclist died in a crash Wednesday on Kenilworth Boulevard, Highlands News-Sun counted him as the 23rd person to die on local roads.
The number is likely higher — with at least three more deaths — based on records from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
On the “Crash Dashboard” at flhsmv.gov/traffic-crash-reports/crash-dashboard, Highlands County had 24 traffic deaths as of Sept. 15, which likely does not include a motor vehicle death last Saturday on State Road 70, a pedestrian death that night on U.S. 27 and the Kenilworth cyclist.
Sometimes, collisions that don’t have fatalities result in deaths later, when those seriously injured die from their injuries.
As of Sept. 15, 2022 — according to FLHSMV — Highlands County had seen 749 total crashes, 17 of them with fatalities and 340 with injuries.
Out of those, 24 people had died and 538 had been injured, as of Sept. 15. FLHSMV listed 11 bicycle crashes and just one fatality, which happened on July 13 on U.S. 27 near Doc Sherwood Boulevard.
Wednesday’s cyclist was not yet listed.
Although the state also listed 13 pedestrian-related crashes, the site listed no deaths, leaving out the one from last Saturday.
All told, Highlands County could have as many as 27 traffic deaths already this year, which is just two less than the 29 Highlands News-Sun had tallied as of this same time last year.
2021 saw a total of 41 traffic fatalities, according to state statistics.
Other state statistics, for this year as of Sept. 15, included 22 motorcycle crashes with two deaths and 110 hit-and-run crashes with 29 injuries, but no deaths.
A FLHSMV Dashboard graph for crash numbers appears to show two peaks in March and August, but by the actual numbers, August was the fourth highest month for traffic crashes with 92.
March saw the most crashes with 124, followed by January with 107 and February with 96 — the three busiest months for the tourist and winter resident season.
The other totals, for months were data is complete, were 87 in April, 75 each in May and July and 70 in June.
Also, the third week of March sees a big influx of out-of-town visitors for the annual 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race at Sebring International Raceway.
During that week, on March 18, one driver alleged to be drunk at the time, drove the wrong way on Sebring Parkway, forcing several cars off the road, hit a car at Home Avenue and kept going until he hit another car on Panther Parkway, north of the Sebring Roundabout, killing the other driver.
The FLHSMV Dashboard does not specify how many crashes in a given area were alcohol-related. It also does not say how many individual crashes had multiple injuries or deaths.
Among the most sage advice from members of local law enforcement came from a member of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s former Traffic Unit: “Leave earlier and drive slower.”
The Sheriff’s Office, both the Sebring and Lake Placid police departments and the Florida Highway Patrol have also reminded drivers to remove distractions, buckle up, slow down and stay alert.
Keeping a good stopping distance between yourself and other vehicles at all times will prevent having to slam on brakes from being caught by surprise.
Those on motorcycles, bicycles, mobility scooters/chairs or their own two feet are reminded to take extra precautions because they are not protected by a steel safety cage, seat belts or air bags, and in most cases, other motorists will not see you.