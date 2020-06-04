SEBRING – The Florida Highway Patrol has released the official crash reports in two separate fatalities from May 19 and May 20. Both crashes were reported on with the details provided in the preliminary information by FHP. However, in compliance with new regulations, FHP would not release the names and other details of those involved in the crashes until all the supervisors signed off on the reports.
On May 19 at about 11:24 p.m. Mark Spencer McKelvey, 49, of Sebring was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place near the intersection of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and Booker Street, according to the official report.
The report shows McKelvey was driving his motorcycle west on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard about 11:15 p.m. Another vehicle, a Ford Explorer, driven by Debra Kay Trouten, of Sebring was stopped at Booker Street, the access road to AdventHealth Sebring. The report shows the Ford pulled out into the intersection to make a left turn on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard when it collided with the right side of McKelvey’s motorcycle. The report does not mention any charges yet.
A separate wreck at 2:48 p.m. on May 20 in Hardee County involved the fatality of Sebring resident Patricia Ann Brant, 50. The wreck happened on State Road 64 near Griffin Road.
According to the report, Brant was driving a Jeep SUV west on SR 64 nearing Griffin Road. Wade Garrett Hodge, 27, of Zolfo Springs was also driving west behind Brant in a Ford pickup and attempted to pass her as the SUV was turning left into a residential driveway.
Brant was ejected after the collision. Brant was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the report, FHP suspected alcohol and/or drug use as a contributing factor and a blood test was given. The results of the blood tests are still pending. Charges could follow pending the results of the investigation.