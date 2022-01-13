LAKE PLACID — The county saw its first fatality on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol released the preliminary report Tuesday evening. The crash resulted in one fatality and and critical injuries to a teenager.
According to the FHP, a 44-year-old male from Bradenton was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on State Road 70 west of Lightsey Ranch Road. A 13-year-old girl was a passenger in the Altima.
A second vehicle, a tractor trailer, was traveling westbound on SR 70, also west of Lightsey Ranch Road. The truck was being driven by a 46-year-old man from West Palm Beach who did not receive any injuries.
Reports indicate the Altima entered into the westbound of SR 70 as the semi approached. The driver of the semi saw the Altima and steered to the right to avoid a collision. However, the left side of the Altima hit the left side of the semi.
The report shows the Altima traveled in a northeast direction and the front of it hit the landing gear and tires of a trailer that was being towed by the semi tractor. As a result, the Altima spun counterclockwise and moved southeast.
The truck and trailer traveled to the west and stopped on SR 70, facing northwest on the road and shoulder. The trailer that was towed stopped in the westbound lane.
The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager in the Altima was taken for treatment of “critical” injuries.
All persons in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, per the report. The crash is still under investigation.
FHP does not normally give out the makes and models of vehicles in accidents. This report, however, had one vehicle maker listed. Names of those involved are not released until final reports are completed, which can take weeks to months.