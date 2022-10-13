SEBRING — A driver allegedly took off Tuesday afternoon and Florida state troopers gave chase.
They found the car and two passengers, but not the driver. They are still looking for him, according to Florida Highway Patrol official reports.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 6:47 am
At 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, a red Ford was involved in a crash at or near the Valerie Boulevard intersection of U.S. 27, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
At 4:20 p.m., he apparently tried to take off, Bueno said.
Troopers pursued the Ford for a mile south on U.S. 27 to where he stopped on Frontage Road, just north of the Dollar General store at Tanglewood Drive.
Bueno said it appeared, from preliminary information, that the driver may have crossed over into oncoming lanes at one point.
Fortunately, there were no additional crashes and no injuries. When the car stopped by Tanglewood, the driver ran off, leaving behind two passengers.
Those passengers have since been interviewed, and FHP is seeking the driver in regard to possible charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
The investigation remains open.
“Hopefully, he’ll be located soon,” Bueno said.
