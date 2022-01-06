AVON PARK — Troopers investigating a hit and run from Nov. 18 now have a lead and need your help to find the driver.
Through the course of investigating an early morning crash on U.S. 27 at SunPure Road, Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Division now has surveillance video of a white semi-trailer, suspected of hitting another car and sending it across oncoming traffic resulting in fatal injuries to 43-year-old Trena Williams of Avon Park.
FHP stated that the semi had a sleeper cab and was pulling a flatbed trailer. Troopers urge anyone with information on the crash or the semi-trailer to contact them immediately or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. They can remain anonymous.
The impact occurred at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 18. The semi hit a Silver Hyundai sedan hard enough to send it from the northbound side of the highway to the southbound shoulder. It landed, mangled, in the ditch below the roadway.
Emergency response crews cut the roof off the car to reach Williams. Unfortunately, she had already died. The investigation started immediately, had the road shut down for several hours, starting at 9 a.m., and lasted until after 1:30 p.m.
An FHP report indicates Williams’ sedan was traveling north on U.S. 27, approaching the intersection of SunPure Road. Troopers learned early on that they were looking for some type of tractor-trailer, but reports said they didn’t know exactly which direction it was traveling.
An investigation update released late Tuesday indicated that troopers had answered questions with surveillance camera footage from a nearby business, but they still need to find the truck and driver.
Highlands County’s traffic fatalities came in groups of threes and fours, but always one crash at a time for a minimum of 37, according to the Highlands News-Sun’s unofficial count.
It was just seven shy of being twice as many as the 22 in 2020.
Lt. Greg S. Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol reports that 3,647 people died on the state’s roads in 2021, an average of 51.7 deaths per county among Florida’s 67 counties. With some counties more populated than others, rural Highlands County was among the highest per capita.
“Florida is a state with nearly 22 million residents and millions more visitors from around the world, so safety must always be in season,” Bueno said. “As a motorist, it’s your responsibility to know and obey the speed limit and all traffic laws.”
He also says too many drivers are distracted by texting and phone calls — bad habits that cost lives.
“Periodically check your driving habits to ensure you haven’t developed any bad ones,” Bueno said. “Talk about the importance of safe driving at your dinner table, lead by example.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer John Guerra contributed to this report.