ARCADIA — A man died early Christmas morning, hit by a vehicle, and the Florida Highway Patrol wants to find that vehicle and driver.
FHP has learned the vehicle was a maroon 2002-2005 model Ford Explorer, possibly an XLT or Eddie Bauer Edition.
It would likely have damage on the right front quarter, and anyone who has seen a vehicle matching that description is urged to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.
The incident took place at 2:57 a.m. Dec. 25 on Southeast Hillsborough Avenue, north of the intersection of Southwest Ambra Kay Street.
The SUV was traveling north on Southeast Hillsborough when the car hit the pedestrian, who FHP said was in the northbound lane at the time.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP has not yet released any other information on the victim, regarding name or age. Reports state that positive identification remains under investigation.
Contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or FHP Troop F in Fort Myers at 239-344-1730.
