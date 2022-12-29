Example of hit-and-run Ford Explorer

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking a maroon Ford Explorer, similar to the example pictured here, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that took place early in the morning on Christmas Day in Arcadia. It would have damage to the right front of the vehicle.

 STOCK PHOTO

ARCADIA — A man died early Christmas morning, hit by a vehicle, and the Florida Highway Patrol wants to find that vehicle and driver.

FHP has learned the vehicle was a maroon 2002-2005 model Ford Explorer, possibly an XLT or Eddie Bauer Edition.

Recommended for you