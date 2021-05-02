SARASOTA — Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant George Taunton retired Friday after serving the State of Florida for 42 years. Having graduated the academy in 1979, Taunton was initially assigned to Monroe County, but quickly found his way back home to the Southwest Florida area in 1981, a place he still calls home. He was assigned to the troop that covers Highlands County.
Over the years, he has served in the rank of trooper as an applicant background investigator, felony drug interdiction officer and various other specialized investigation sections. In 2000, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant, a position that provides supervision to troopers on the road.
Throughout his career, Sergeant Taunton has represented FHP on many extra details and has been the recipient of numerous commendations. He has served as an academy counselor for nine different FHP academy classes, training instructor, member of the Florida Highway Patrol Color Guard, tactical response trainer for other police agencies and a field training officer supervisor, just to name a few.
Taunton also served his country as a member of the United States Army, with a rank of Sergeant First Class E-7, having served from 1974 to 1998, to include both active and reserve duty service.
Through decades of service to state and country, Taunton has set the bar high for how to be a great trooper. He has led by example, been a mentor to countless young troopers and has helped thousands in times of need, whether it was just lending a helping hand to stranded motorist or saving the day in an emergency.
FHP held a luncheon in honor of Taunton’s four decades of service on Friday, April 30, 2021.