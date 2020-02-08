LAKE PLACID — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock’s hearse was escorted by scores of law enforcement and other first responders from all around the state as Bullock’s body was taken from the Port St. Lucie Medical Examiner’s Office to Sarasota, where it has been reported that his family lives.
In towns and cities both large and small along State Road 70, the roadway was lined with citizens of all ages and first responders waving flags and saluting Bullock as the motorcade passed.
Highlands County would also pay tribute as residents and law enforcement, EMTs and firefighters lined the sides of S.R. 70 with lights ablaze to pay their respects.
The scene was reminiscent of the motorcade that escorted Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry for his memorial services on May 15, 2018.
Friday’s procession made its way across U.S. 27 at 10:30 a.m. There were many who parked their cars along the highway and stood in silence while paying their respects.
One bystander said, “I’m just proud of our law enforcement. I think they do a great job and it’s a pretty thankless job.”
Other bystanders though saddened, expressed admiration that so many came out to show support and respect for Bullock’s journey back to his family.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said Highlands County Fire Rescue had several units present during the procession, “to show our support and to honor the fallen state trooper.” The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Placid Police Department were also among the law enforcement in attendance.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said, “It’s an unfortunate situation for any law enforcement officer getting killed in the line of duty, especially for something as nonsensical as this situation.”
Simultaneously on Friday as the motorcade made its way across the peninsula and despite the windy morning, Zechariah Cartledge, 11, was running in Winter Springs. Young Zechariah has pledged to run the first mile every time a first responder is killed. The young man has run over 300 miles since he started the commitment at the age of 8.
Bullock, 42, was killed in the line of duty at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Trooper Col. Gene Spaulding said Bullock was a “leader” and a field trainer, “a mentor” and a”great guy.” Bullock was an Air Force veteran and a 19-year veteran of FHP’s Troop L in Fort Pierce. TCpalm.com reported Bullock being survived by his parents and two sisters.
Spaulding said Bullock was attempting to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on I-95. According to Spaulding, Bullock approached the car and was with Franklin Reed III, 28, the driver, for a few minutes before Reed allegedly shot and killed Bullock. Witnesses have told law enforcement that Reed was upset over having to pay for a tow truck. An off-duty Riviera Beach police officer happened to be driving by and saw the scene. The officer stopped and interacted with Reed, subsequently shooting and killing him.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the case and has named Reed as the only suspect.