1. Cucumbers really are a source of so many things. They contain Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, Iron, Calcium, Zinc, Magnesium, Phosphorus and Potassium, whilst also being around 95% water.
2. Cucumber can actually cure bad breath. A slice pressed to the roof of your mouth for 30 seconds with your tongue allows the phytochemicals to kill the problematic bacteria.
3. The waxy coating of a cucumber can actually remove ink, rubbing the skin over the writing will slowly remove it. Unlike the school erasers that were said to remove pen marks, these actually do!
4. Cucumbers are said to contain the lignans; lariciresinol, pinoresinol, and secoisolariciresinol. These supposedly are linked with reducing the risk of developing certain cancers including breast, ovarian, colon and prostate cancer.
5. Pureed or sliced cucumber gives an almost instant relief to sunburnt skin.
