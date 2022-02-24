SEBRING — Get ready for a full ticket this fall. Mid-term and gubernatorial elections are ramping up to have a busy campaign.
Currently, the Florida Division of Elections lists candidates for the Florida governor’s race and for seats in U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Legislature, Florida Cabinet, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, School Board of Highlands County, Spring Lake Improvement District, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District and Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District.
Judges at the state and local level will also come up for retention. Sebring will have council elections in March and Lake Placid in April. This report does not list those candidates.
To qualify to run, candidates must submit signed petitions to the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than noon on May 16. Qualifying week will be from noon to noon from June 13-17.
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy will also appear on the ballot, under Florida law, because she was appointed last year after the death of Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, her mentor and friend.
Federal officesU.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican, has announced that he will run for reelection, but has not filed with the state.
The Division of Elections lists no less than a dozen contenders for Rubio’s seat: Republicans Howard Knepper, Jake Phillip Loubriel, Luis Miguel and Earl Frank Yearicks IV; Democrats Edward Abud, Dana Alan Harshman, Josue Larose, William Jose Sanchez and Joshua Weil; Libertarian Dennis Misigoy, and non-party affiliates Carlos J. Barberena and Shantele Bennett.
U.S. Representative Greg Steube, R-District 17, will also run for reelection. The Florida Division of Elections currently lists only Democrat Andrew Bevan as a challenger.
GovernorCurrently, Ron DeSantis is governor of Florida and Jeanette Nuñez is lieutenant governor. It is unknown if she will run again for her post, but DeSantis does plan to seek a second term. Other Republicans who have filed with the Division of Elections are John Joseph Mercandante and Donald J. Peterson.
Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination include Charlie Crist, Cadance Ashley Daniel, David Nelson Freeman, Nikki Fried, Ivan Graham, Jonathan Karns, Amaro Lionheart, Alex Lundmark, Annette Taddeo, Robert Lee Willis and Randy Zapata.
Other potential candidates include Independent candidate David Wayne Gizmo Wexler and non-party affiliates Frederick Dee Buntin, Kyle Gibson, Carlos Enrique Gutierrez, Frank Hughes Jr., Eugene H. Steele and James Thompson.
Florida CabinetIncumbent Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is running for reelection for a second term. The Division of Elections lists Democrat Jim Lewis as a challenger.
Incumbent Republican Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced he is running for a second term. The Division of Elections lists Democrat Tyrone Noel Javellana and non-party affiliate Richard Paul Dembinsky as challengers.
With Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried running for governor, Democrat Ryan Morales is running for her seat. Three other Republicans also are vying for the seat: Richard Earl Ollie Jr., James Shaw and Wilton Simpson.
Florida LegislatureFor Florida Senate District 26, Ben Albritton has filed for reelection. State records do not list any challengers, yet.
State Representative, District 55, is held by Kaylee Alexis Tuck, who has used only one of her four allowed terms for the Florida House. State records show Libertarian Angel Luiz Garcia as a challenger.
County officesThe Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has two seats coming open. Kathy Rapp holds the District 2 seat that was vacated by former county commissioner Don Elwell, who ran in 2020 for Clerk of the Courts. She’s filed for reelection. Arlene Tuck, elected in 2018 to District 4, has filed for reelection.
As of Monday, no one had filed to challenge either Rapp or Tuck.
On the School Board for Highlands County, three are running for reelection: Isaac N. Durrance for District 1, William Kilpatrick Brantley II for District 4 and Jill Compton Twist for District 5.
On the Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District, Pam Fentress and T.J. Wohl are up for reelection.
Districts/JudgesSun ‘N Lake of Sebring Improvement District and Spring Lake Improvement District will each hold elections for two seats on their respective board of supervisors. Names in those races are pending filings.
Judges to be retained will include five on the Florida Supreme Court, eight on the Second District Court of Appeal and one in the 10th Judicial Circuit.