SEBRING — Two more names have joined the list of those seeking a seat on Highlands County’s Board of County Commission.
Christopher Campbell has put in to run as a Republican for County Commission District 5 against incumbent R. Greg Harris and challenger Vicki Pontius, both fellow Republicans.
Meanwhile, Scott Kirouac is running for County Commission District 3 against incumbent William Ronald Handley and former commissioner Jeff Carlson, both Republicans, and Democratic challenger Bobbie Smith-Powell.
In his candidate’s statement, Campbell said he has been a Florida resident for 42 years, and a Highlands County resident for 11, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management from Florida State University.
For the last 19 years, he said, he has been president/owner of Chris M. Campbell Insurance Agency Inc. He and his wife, Linda, a teacher at Lake Placid Elementary School, have been married 22 years, and have two sons.
He said he supports the agriculture industry, law enforcement, first responders, veterans and educators.
Campbell said he wants to bring vocational and technical programs to the area, and work with industries to bring jobs to Highlands County.
Priorities in his platform include improving roads, fiscal responsibility and protecting Second Amendment rights.
So far, Campbell has raised $7,050 in monetary contributions, no in-kind donations and has spent $240.
Harris has raised $1,095 in funding, $152 in in-kind donations and has spent $1,014.
Pontius has raised $6,450 in funds, $150 in in-kind donations and has spent $3,888.
In his statement, Kirouac said his family moved to Sebring when he was 14, and his parents taught him to work hard, live within means and to keep his word.
He graduated Sebring High School in 1980, earned a degree as emergency medical technician from South Florida Community College — now South Florida State College — and has also served as an agriculture advocate during 15 years of building up a potting soil business, Tu-Co Peat Inc., with a close friend, then later with Hillary Peat Co. out of Groveland, with a mixing facility in Avon Park.
He started Big Sky Growers in 1995, an ornamental plant nursery, with his brother Steve, with now two locations in Lake Placid.
He has volunteered with the American Farm Bureau, Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Highlands County Farm Bureau, Florida Nursery and Landscape Association, Heartland Agriculture Coalition, Highlands County IFAD Overal Extension and Horticulture Advisory Committees, Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District, Florida Climate Smart Agriculture Work Group and Ag Angels Inc., his self-founded charity to purchase Christmas gifts for less-fortunate children.
He pledges to support and advocate for agriculture, law enforcement, first respondrs, seniors, veterans, educators and the school system.
He promises to bring higher-paying jobs through infrastructure development, vocational/technical training programs and to protect Constitutional rights.
Kirouac has raised $6,345 in funds, no in-kind donations, and has spent $1,306.
Handley has raised $500 in funds, no in-kind, and has spent $500. Carlson has raised $4,500 in funds, $1,371 in in-kind donations and spent $3,165. Smith-Powell has raised $365 in funds, no in-kind, and has spent $117.
In other election races, Republicans Timothy Albright and Kevin Roberts, along with Democrat Carmelo E. Garcia, are running for County Commission District 1, soon to be vacated by Jim Brooks.
The District 2 seat, soon to be vacated by Commissioner Don Elwell, is being sought by four Republicans: Mary L Bengtson, Shird Smith Moore II, Kathleen G Rapp and Joedene Elizabeth Thayer, who would have to vacate her job as county planning supervisor to serve.
Elwell is vacating his seat to run for Clerk of Courts and Comptroller against fellow Republicans W. Kyle Green and Jerome Kaszubowski, who is currently the deputy clerk under retiring Clerk Robert Germaine.
Sheriff Paul A. Blackman, Property Appraiser Carl Raymond McIntyre, Tax Collector Eric Thomas Zwayer, Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda K Longshore, all Republicans, are running unopposed.
Members of the School Board of Highlands County who are running for reelection to their non-party affiliated seats, are District 2 member Donna Howerton and District 3 member Janet Lee Shoop. Both are unopposed.
County Court Judge Anthony L Ritenour, also non-party affiliated, is running for reelection, unopposed.