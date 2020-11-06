Haven’t received your flu shot yet? If so, there are two more opportunities in the coming week.
With the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still prevalent across much of the country, medical experts are urging people to get their flu shots before flu season arrives in full force. The more people who are vaccinated, the less strain they hope will be on emergency rooms, hospitals and medical offices.
People over age 50, pregnant women, children under 5 and anyone with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease are at highest risk from flu complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The high dose flu shot will be given upon request. Participants must bring their Medicare card; a copy will be made to be provided to the health department. Participants must also fill out a form with a health department staff member.
Hats off to our local health departments for their efforts to help tamp down the severity of the upcoming flu season.
An editorial from The Daily Citizen-News, Georgia.^p