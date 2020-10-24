We, your constituents, came to you, our elected officials, with our hearts broken and our hands out, imploring you to hear us, to listen to us. And you failed to do so. Not only did you not hear us or even listen to us. You attempted to chastise us. You attempted to admonish us. You condoned the racist behavior of your fellow commissioner by sitting by in silence. By excusing away her disgusting, vile, and racist behavior. By attempting to explain why she posted what she posted instead of calling on her to explain herself. You instead attempted to lecture us by using a biblical tale while turning a blind eye to the one seated next to you.
You never even addressed her or acknowledged the racist memes she posted on her Facebook page. Posting what was posted on your commissioners page was not enough. In fact, it only made things worse. You attempted to make it about us, those who were so offended by what we saw and read on our representative's page that we could not sit by quietly. You attempted to make us feel guilty for even bringing this into the public eye. You attempted to make us seem insignificant and unnecessary in the greater scheme of things. You attempted to make it seem like we were just making a mountain out of a mole hill. Like this is no big deal. Sweep it under the rug. Get over it and move on.
But you failed. In fact, you failed miserably.
What you actually succeeded in doing was to pour gasoline on a smoldering fire. By ignoring us and trying to silence us, you actually encouraged us to continue this fight. And don’t think that’s not what this is. This is a fight. A fight against racism. A fight against racists. A fight to be heard and listened to. A fight that we will not back down from. That I can promise you.
Tonya Marshall
Avon Park