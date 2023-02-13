SEBRING — B-17s, Hellcats, and F4-U Corsairs hang from the ceiling of the Military Sea Services Museum on Kenilworth Boulevard. Other World War II aircraft sit on the deck of a model aircraft carrier that nearly runs the length of one room, while another room contains shelves filled with maps, books and written military histories.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, museum President John Cecil and other military veterans were on hand to accept a photo array and text memorializing Tom Danaher, a decorated World War II pilot who made history in the last hours of the Pacific War. After taking off at night from an aircraft carrier in a Grumman F6F-5N Hellcat fighter, Danaher shot down three Mitsubishi Model 34 “Betty” bombers by himself. However, Danaher may be better known for his friendship with Yoshio Shiga, a Zero pilot who led one of the aircraft carrier Kaga’s fighter divisions during the first strike on Dec. 7, 1941. Danaher met Shiga after the surrender, when the American joined occupation forces in Japan.

Recommended for you