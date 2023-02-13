SEBRING — B-17s, Hellcats, and F4-U Corsairs hang from the ceiling of the Military Sea Services Museum on Kenilworth Boulevard. Other World War II aircraft sit on the deck of a model aircraft carrier that nearly runs the length of one room, while another room contains shelves filled with maps, books and written military histories.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, museum President John Cecil and other military veterans were on hand to accept a photo array and text memorializing Tom Danaher, a decorated World War II pilot who made history in the last hours of the Pacific War. After taking off at night from an aircraft carrier in a Grumman F6F-5N Hellcat fighter, Danaher shot down three Mitsubishi Model 34 “Betty” bombers by himself. However, Danaher may be better known for his friendship with Yoshio Shiga, a Zero pilot who led one of the aircraft carrier Kaga’s fighter divisions during the first strike on Dec. 7, 1941. Danaher met Shiga after the surrender, when the American joined occupation forces in Japan.
The former enemies became fast friends, writing to each other regularly and visiting each other’s hometowns – until Shiga’s death in 2005.
“He never met a stranger, he was a magnificent man,” said Hugh Donahue, who presented the photo plaque that recounts Danaher’s Pacific feats to Cecil and the museum.
Donahue – himself a seaplane pilot who has flown more than 30 aircraft types, including high-performance aerobatic biplanes – says Danaher flew for Hollywood, including as an American general in Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun,” flew the aircraft sequence in “Out of Africa” and flew aircraft of agent 007 in James Bond movies.
Donahue knew Danaher, who would play 8mm footage from gun cameras mounted on the F9F Panther jet for friends, says Danaher “was a man of great courage and strength” who gave Donahue tips on flying.
Arthur Stifle, who also knew Danaher, was involved in presenting the plaque to the museum. Stifel, who was a member of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 2, also felt it was important to honor one of the last American aviators of the Pacific War. Danaher died in September 2016. Stifle, Danaher, and a pilot named Tom Clark flew three crop dusters across the Atlantic Ocean to Egypt.
“This is about two of Danaher’s remaining friends paying homage to him,” Donahue said. “There is no mention of Danaher in the National Naval Aviation Museum. We also want to ignite the thoughts of our current warrior pilots to leave memorabilia behind. These pilots need to be remembered.”
By the way, Cecil, the museum president, says women pilots are also included in the museum’s histories. After all, female pilots delivered the B-17s and B26s to Europe, flying them across the Atlantic to Britain and elsewhere. Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) flew more than 60 million miles, transporting every type of military aircraft.
The museum, at 1402 Roseland Ave., is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.