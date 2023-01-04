SEBRING — When a fire crew returns from a call, especially a fire, they have to clean up gear and get it back on the truck.
Avon Park Fire Department expects to have a new $46,000 grant-funded “washer” on hand in January, just in time for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, to get cancer-causing soot and chemicals out of their gear with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Getting those items clean drastically reduces firefighters’ career exposure to carcinogens, reducing their risk of developing cancer and prolonging their lives. APFD Chief Andy Marcy said it will be well worth it.
Occupational-related cancer has become the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) are committed to reversing this trend.
It’s the whole point of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, to focus on prevention practices and equipment, and the need to fund them.
Sebring Fire Department is in the grant process to get its own equipment washer. Anthony “Tony” Perez, senior engineer with the Sebring Fire Department, said they currently have a grant application in the works for what Perez described as an “extractor,” using a relatively minute amount of soap known as “Firewash” to draw the carcinogens from the equipment.
If Avon Park’s saga of obtaining a new washer is any indication, Sebring Fire Department could go about 18 months, once they get the grant, before their new washer gets delivered.
Marcy said APFD started the grant process in July 2021, but held off on accepting the grant until October 2021, in order to include the shipping and installation – not covered by the grant – in the entire transaction.
Supply problems have pushed back the delivery date to sometime in January 2023, Marcy said, but it’s eagerly anticipated.
A few months ago, he said, the department replaced a kaput 14-year-old bunker gear washer, which helps get the soot and carcinogens out of the soft bunker gear, the coats, gloves and trousers.
Marcy said the new washer can take one half to one third the time as a firefighter scrubbing gear with a brush, and will get into all the “nooks and crannies” of the self-contained breathing apparatus, the air masks, the boots and the helmets.
It also does “10 times better” than scrubbing with a brush, Marcy said, pointing that all his firefighters have been diligent with their chores. It’s just that the new washer, built by a company that used to make and sell commercial dishwashers, can clean four air packs at once.
It drastically reduces the time it takes to re-equip a truck, and frees up a firefighter – one who would be scrubbing away by hand – to help get hoses and other equipment back on the truck.
In the coming month, the IAFF and FCSN will cooperate to deliver targeted education and best practices and resources to reduce the impact of cancer on firefighters.
The month-long campaign includes safety stand downs, fact sheets, podcasts, survivor stories, and training briefs, all focused on the scope of the cancer problem, prevention, best practices, “survivorship,” leadership tactics to encourage prevention and skills to help departments reduce their risk of occupational cancer.
Marcy said his department will play a role in helping to reduce the trend. A study based out of Miami, running for years on firefighting-related cancer, has selected his department to submit data to the effort.
He said it would give his relatively small department a part to play in working to reduce and eliminate this issue.