While the holiday season of gifts, parties and cheer is here, there’s another season that has arrived bringing fever, nausea and body aches — flu season.
Flu activity in the U.S. is “elevated and rising,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the period ending Nov. 30, the CDC reported that levels of influenza-like illness were widespread — which is the highest measurable — in Georgia and Tennessee.
Nationwide, hospital officials report “a significant spike in flu-like illnesses” the first week of December compared to the same time in 2018.
With the flu season in the area in full swing, this is a good time to remind people of everyday steps they can take to help prevent getting the flu.
Health officials recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot, especially those who are in the high risk category (those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children, those with certain diseases and others).
The flu vaccine is still available locally. Since August, public health staff in the North Georgia Health District have given more than 7,440 flu vaccinations. You can receive a flu shot at the Murray County Health Department (709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road), the Whitfield County Health Department (800 Professional Blvd.) and many doctors offices.
Here are other tips from the CDC to help prevent you from contracting the flu:
— Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
— While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
— If you are sick with flu symptoms, the CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
— Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.
An editorial from Daily Citizen-News in Dalton, Georgia.