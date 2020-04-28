My boyfriend and I have been laid off from work for nearly two months. This means we’ve been able to spend lots of time together. Most days we’re together the whole day actually. Until recently that is. About a week ago my boyfriend received a call, asking him to come back to work.
I was a little concerned at first, knowing there is a global pandemic happening right now. Since we have been isolating ourselves for so long, I was worried about him going to a public place over 30 minutes away, and interacting with people he hadn’t seen in a while for eight hours or more.
Ultimately despite these concerns he decided it was in our best interest for him to return to work. However, he was informed he would now be working under new circumstances. Since my boyfriend works as a security guard at a resort this was understandable but also not knowing what he’d be doing made him nervous.
It turns out that since there is no one staying at the resort right now the company decided those working in security during the day would be doing groundskeeping. And that’s for those who are lucky. The overnight shift is expected to monitor the area but must stay on the move ... even though there’s nothing happening because there are no guests.
Needless to say, it’s a difficult position for us to be in. While, of course, we’re happy that he’s been asked back to work, the kind of work he’s been doing makes him miss being home.
The circumstances under which we’re all living these days have changed drastically. My boyfriend’s story is only one of many. All around us are people who have to decide between supporting their family or protecting their health. Those of use who are out of work bounce between wishing our jobs would open again and being thankful they aren’t.
And those who are working with the public, coming into contact with foreign germs everyday, are being asked to learn and perform new tasks and safety measures on the spot. It really feels like the whole world is standing still, just waiting for this virus to pass. Knowing that’s not going to happen, we all have to adapt and come to grips with the reality. We have to be willing to take extra care in how we interact with others, because we’re all under a lot of pressure and stress right now.
As we all adjust to whatever our new normal might be, we should remain mindful of how we’re treating ourselves and others. Taking time even once a week to do something you enjoy is actually good for you. Spending time with one or two people you’re familiar with could be beneficial to mental health and might even be able to make you feel a little more normal.
None of us know when our community will be fully recovered from this, but remembering that it will recover is what will keep us all going.