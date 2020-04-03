Sheltered in place, sequestered, socially distant, whatever phrase you want to call it, we are being asked to alter our daily routine in ways we have never done before. There are parallels to a pilot flying solo, as Pilot in Command, or PIC.
Each one of us is our own PIC, whether we are alone or with our family in limited contact with the rest of the community. We need to employ critical decision making, have situational awareness, and be prepared to make unexpected alternative actions.
As other columnists in this space have written, our articles are developed ahead of time. In my case, it is Saturday, March 21 and you will be reading this days from now. Many things will have happened in those days. At this point, there are no identified cases of COVID-19 in Highlands County even though counties around the state are reporting many cases growing by the day. Is Highlands County some special place that is immune from COVID-19? I don’t think so. It is in my opinion that we have not had enough testing to determine how may in our community are infected. Maybe when you read this it will have changed.
So how do we fly solo with the COVID-19 situation? I have video chatted with friends and family, attacked projects around the house that were on the ever present to-do list, developed the online assignments for the high school aviation classes, and have taken some additional rides on the motorcycle around the county sharing the road with much less traffic than before. I don’t get off the bike to stop anywhere and contact anyone. I just saddle up in the garage and then get off back in the stall when I’m done. I store ethanol free gas, so I don’t have to contact public gas pumps.
The essential trips to the store for groceries are conducted with gloves and a face mask and avoiding close proximity with others. The actions we take will determine if these efforts will flatten the curve of community spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately I have heard from friends they have heard from others state that the COVID-19 is a hoax and media hype, and we have little to worry about. That point of view concerns me as I listen to the experts and follow the statistics from around our country and see what is happening,
I have also been able to watch some aviation-related videos on Amazon Prime. The documentary “8 Days: To the Moon and Back” is worth signing up for Amazon Prime. It features a full account of our landing on the Moon by using the actual voice recordings of the crew from Earth launch, Moon landing and returning to Earth. Amazon Prime has also enabled me to do some shopping and get things I need for home projects without leaving the house.
So, gloves, facemasks, and changes in our daily lives are having dramatic impacts on us. Many are out of work and wondering how they will cope. We are in this together, and we Floridians know how to deal with emergencies having faced countless hurricanes over the years. We just need to deal with this one with a bit more physical distance from each other. Please follow the recommendations for how to be safe and minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19. You are the PIC of your current situation, and we will all land safely sometime in the future.
