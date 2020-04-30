AVON PARK – Keith Allen Fileger, 34, of Dalzell, South Carolina, was arrested Monday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is now facing charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury; DUI, unlawful blood alcohol level and damage to property. Fileger is being held in the Highlands County Jail and has an $8,000 bond.
According to the HCSO incident report, the deputy arrived at Stryker Road and Oleander Drive just after 3 p.m. Witnesses told the investigating deputy that a woman in a grey Toyota was driving west behind them on Stryker Road when a 2005 red Chevrolet Equinox traveling east, made a sharp left turn into the driver’s side near the rear of the car. The impact pushed the Toyota into an orange grove. The driver of the Equinox would later be identified as Fileger.
Witnesses said Fileger did not stop and kept driving east. The woman driving the Toyota was injured and treated on the scene by EMS but did not want a transport because of cost. She said she would wait for her mom to take her to the hospital.
While the deputy was still at that scene he was dispatched to another accident involving the red Equinox at a home on the 900 block of County Road 17A West. Upon his arrival at the home, witnesses said they observed Fileger driving in circles with his door open and hanging out of it. The car stopped going in circles when it hit a home, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.
The witness told the deputy that Fileger put the car in reverse and was trying to leave. The witness pulled in behind the suspect to block him in. Fileger attempted to leave on foot but lost his balance and fell, the report said.
The deputy noted in the report that Fileger had to hold on to a stop sign to stand upright. That didn’t work for long. After losing his balance again, Fileger reportedly started “spinning around the pole until his body hit the ground.”
Fileger allegedly could not focus on the deputy when he was being questioned about the accidents. The deputy wrote that the suspect’s eyes rolled to the back of his head. One deputy did a field sobriety test while the other deputy moved his car in order to record the testing.