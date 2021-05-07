AVON PARK — Glory and Mr. E’s Snack Bus are teaming up to feed the homeless and those with food insecurities with “Fill a Fridge” at Union Church at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. from noon- 2 p.m. Saturday.
The community refrigerator is open 24/7 to anyone who needs food. Jacob Lyons is a chef for Hands for Homeless and runs his own anti-hunger group, Glory. Lyons came up with the idea for the community fridge in order to provide healthy foods to to the communities.
In the two months since its appearance, people have come to depend on it. Lyons said he is stocking 25 pounds of produce in it a day.
“I bought a scale to track how much produce we are stocking it with,” he said. “If we stay at this pace, we will stock it with 8,709 pounds of produce for the year.”
To entice people to fresh food, Lyons and Mr. E’s Snack Bus Manager Jamal Alesandy have come up with a tasty treat as a “thank you.” The first 50 people to bring a bag of groceries will get a a free cone or cup of ice cream with your choice of 16 Hershey’s flavors from the bus. In addition, Lyons is cooking up made-to-order pita bread with roasted shawarma spiced mushroom topped hummus with green herb dressing.
Lyons said this is a way to fill the fridge and make people aware of food insecurities in the community. Bring something for someone else and receive a treat for yourself, he said.
“I’m helping Jacob because I truly believe in what he is doing,” Alesandy said. “Food insecurity is a growing problem within our community and Jacob has stepped up to the plate big time to address the need. A large portion of his funding comes directly from his pocket. The least I can do is donate some of my time and resources to the cause for our community as well as help spread awareness. I believe if we all pull together, we can make a difference.”
Lyons is seeking to fill the fridge with fresh produce and dairy such as eggs, milk, cheeses, yogurts etc.