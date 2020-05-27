One of the things I like most about my job is the fact that I get to talk to so many people. Now, not every conversation is a pleasant one, but the number of people I have had pleasant conversations with through the years overwhelming outnumber the sourpusses.
Even as our office started working from home, several called in and left messages thanking us for the work we were doing and keeping the paper in production. It warmed my heart to check my voicemail and hear the pleasant comments. I think the entire newsroom has enjoyed writing what we call our “good news” stories, those stories about people in the community who are going the extra mile to help their neighbor ... or even complete strangers. I have greatly admired those who have helped feed the hungry and those who have made face masks for first responders, workers on the front line and anyone who feels more comfortable wearing one during these days filled with uncertainty.
One of the people I had an opportunity to “meet” over the phone before we started our work-at-home orders was Al Welch of Lake Placid. We had printed a picture of a group of men standing at an ox-drawn wagon in an orange grove. It ran with an article on the county celebrating its 175th birthday.
Al explained to me that some of the men in the photo were members of his family.
The photo was given by Florida Governor Doyle E. Carlton to Al’s dad in the winter of 1902-03. The same photo is hanging on a wall in the Cracker Village at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
Although it was used with a story on Highlands County’s 175th birthday, the photo was actually taken in 1898 in Hardee County. Al said he has a lot of ancestors who lived in the Zolfo Springs area.
Pictured in the photo was Doyle Carlton, Carl Carlton, Nanen McLeod, Al’s grandfather Emory Welch, and Albert Carlton. He even knew the names of the oxen — Broad, Buck, Jack and Tug. The ox-drawn wagons did the same work back then that the “grove goats” do now.
I enjoyed the small conversation with Mr. Welch as he told me the history of this photo and a little about some of the male ancestors in his family. I also appreciate his patience. When I talked with him at the end of March I had told him we’d get the picture in and tell a little more about it. Needless to say, that didn’t happen as quickly as I had hoped. He’s been patient with us as we try to get back to a routine around here.
Working from home certainly isn’t as easy as it sounds. Don’t let anyone fool you. The dogs thought since I was home all day, I could take them outside whenever they wanted and however often they wanted. Sometimes they just wanted to go out for the pure heck of it.
It may be hard for some to believe but I also think I worked a lot more while working at home. Within 15-20 minutes after waking up, I was at work. It was easy. The computer was sitting at the table calling my name. And it didn’t stop calling my name until about 30 minutes before I’d go to bed. And weekends? I don’t think I had a weekend the entire five weeks I was home. One day was just like the other and the computer never stopped calling my name.
It all caught up with me this past weekend. With three days off, I finally caught up on some of that sleep I had been missing. And the computer wasn’t nearly as loud as it was just a few weeks ago.
Although we came back to the office not knowing exactly what to expect, it was good to do so. The precautions have been put in place and everyone works from a safe distance of each other. The phones ring and, for the most part, the conversations have been good. At least now I’m able to separate work and home a little better and for that I’m very happy. I’m still trying to find my desktop though. At least now I can walk away from the computer when it starts talking to me.
