SEBRING — Billy Kingston posted Friday, in more colorful words, that he had nothing but disdain for cancer.
One of his close friends, Bill Miller, a coworker and colleague through West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, the Sebring International Raceway Safety Team and Highlands County Fire Rescue, has died, leaving a lot of well-trained firefighters in his wake.
His badge number from Ft. Myers Fire Department also made the rounds on social media as people throughout Florida, who knew the trainer, mourned his loss.
He was known as “Safety 1” at Sebring International Raceway where he served as safety director over Kingston, a battalion chief for Highlands County Fire Rescue and current director of safety at the Raceway.
“He’s the ultimate mentor,” Kingston said. “He knew that you needed help when you didn’t know you needed help.”
Kingston said he spent a lot of time as a volunteer firefighter before Miller sat him down and helped him take firefighting as a serious job.
“He had a knack for knowing when you needed a pat on the shoulder or a smack on the head,” Kingston said. “He was selfless, always about the next person.”
Even a terminal illness did not stop him from helping out at the station, Kingston said. Miller went so far as to cook venison chili for a truck check inspection at the station, for which he had also bought $200 in cleaning supplies. He would continue teaching classes and give motivational speeches to the graduating EMTs, no matter how he felt, Kingston said.
“He just wouldn’t give up. They don’t make them like that. It’s selfish to want him to still be here,” Kingston said, adding that Miller was the kind of colleague whom Kingston could turn to after a bad [emergency] call. “He was more than this job. He was a personal mentor.”
Miller, according to Highlands County officials, worked for the county as an EMT from December 2006 to December 2008, when worked as a paramedic and firefighter/EMT on a contract basis from January 2009 to August 2009.
In the last 10 years, Miller has also worked with Positive Mobility and as director of Safety for Sebring International Raceway.
In recent years, he and his wife, Emily — a nurse — have run Miller Dynamics Inc., a school to provide paramedic/EMT training to help counties like Highlands meet the need for dual certification in their paid staff and help communities at large meet their need for emergency medical professionals.
Miller has also served in a volunteer capacity as a lieutenant with West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, where Volunteer Training Capt. Anthony “Tony” Perez describes Miller as “an encyclopedia” of fire, emergency medical and hazardous materials response.
“When he came in, is was a huge help for us,” Perez said.
Perez, also senior engineer and firefighter/EMT with Sebring Fire Department, said Miller spent a lot of time helping out with West Sebring, even while fighting his illness, and always was outgoing with a good sense of humor. He took the job seriously, Perez said, but not himself.
“Anyone could get along with that guy,” Perez said.
Lt. Luis Rodriguez, who served at Sebring Fire Department before being hired full-time by HCFR at Station 7, also serves as a captain in his volunteer capacity with West Sebring Fire. He said Miller hired him for his first job out of high school for the Safety Team, also called “Crash Fire Rescue” at the Raceway. Crew in “tool trucks,” stationed at vehicle cut-through spots on the track’s photo circuit, would stand ready during each race to extinguish vehicles, extricate drivers and clear up debris after a crash.
Miller’s designation was “Safety 1,” Rodriguez said.
“First off, he was a teacher of mine,” Rodriguez said. “He was always teaching. He always took an opportunity to teach and build me as a better person.”
Miller also took time to have fun, Rodriguez said, both with his family as well as his fellow firefighters.
Rob Bullock, who worked around him for 10 years, called him a determined man who, when told no, would say, “We’re going to get a ‘yes.’”
When they worked for Positive Mobility, Bullock said, Miller taught him the importance of having a thick skin and chasing down what you want. Bullock also remembered someone who would help others at a moment’s notice, such as when Bullock needed a presenter for a conference.
“Any time you needed something, Bill [Miller] was there,” Bullock said. “He was well loved and respected around the state.”
What most impressed Bullock was how Miller would push through his own pain for others.
“He fought for EMT classes, and to see him fighting for his life,” Bullock said. “How do you describe that? That’s inspiration right there.”