SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation still wants to hear from people interested in the Circle Theatre.
The Foundation is selling the venue at 202 Circle Park Drive, and hopes to have the building sold before its centennial next year.
Carissa Marine, CEO of the Foundation, said the downtown site has had many uses over the years, and the Foundation has been able to keep it going for internal training by renting it out to outside events.
However, it hasn’t brought the level of revenue the Foundation needs to both keep up the historic building and make money for the Foundation, Marine said.
Anyone interested in making an offer can do so by noon Tuesday, Marine said.
After that, the Foundation Board of Directors will discuss which offer to entertain sometime late next week, then work toward closing that sale.
The Foundation initially restored the theater for positive enrichment in arts for kids, and has used it for all types of children’s arts and theater classes, as well as performances. It has also housed educational programs as well as private events like dances, weddings and family reunions.
The site has also hosted government meetings, such as a planning session for the Board of County Commissioners, as well as state- and local-level political debates.
Marine said one thing the Foundation was able to do with Circle Theatre was solicit sponsors for events, like live music concerts and comedy shows, which then made admission free to everyone.
Of course, Marine said, the Foundation would invite people to make donations, if they wished.
Marine said the events have helped the venue and downtown Sebring to thrive, but aren’t really part of the Foundation’s mission of having seminars to help parents and children thrive.
Although the community is “more alive” with the events and shows, Marine said, the Circle Theatre wasn’t serving as a solid revenue source.
“It was a struggle to make ends meet,” Marine said.
Offers being entertained right now are closed offers, Marine said, with no information released until the Board has decided which offer to accept.
“So far, it’s mostly organizations,” Marine said, when asked what types of entities have expressed interest. “I’m optimistic with the interest that organizations have shown. I’m very positive.”
She’s looking forward to having a new owner for the venue, taking the Foundation out of the role of proprietor.
“We want to rent it for our [own] events,” Marine said.
For now, the Family Resource Center still resides at Circle Theatre’s front offices, and will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts has said the Family Resource Center will move into a new home in “God’s perfect timing.”
Any individual or organization wanting to make an offer on Circle Theatre still has until noon Tuesday, Nov. 15.
You may email a copy of your proposal to carissajmarine@gmail.com or deliver it, marked to Marine’s attention, to the front desk of the Foundation main offices, 419 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.
