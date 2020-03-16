Just read "your view" letters for this Saturday and was stuck by the total hatred shown by the first letter, the complete lack of knowledge and facts by the second, and even though put in direct terms, the plea for peace, truth, and love of the third.
The Democratic Party of yesteryear is long gone folks and now stands for a complete take over of our country by special interest. If you cannot see it, that's to your shame.
If you want to call the unwavering support of President Trump a cult, messiah complex, club or what ever be my guest. I call it a final push to keep this country on the path for which it was intended.
Joe Biden is but one more of those politicians so many Americans were happy to turn away in 2016 and I pray that 2020 will be a continuation of rejection of all the status quo, smile and lie Joe's.
Jay Broker
Sebring