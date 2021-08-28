SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, Financial Wellness was the sponsor for the Financial Representative of the Year, awarded to James Colley.
“When making some of the most important financial decisions in life, we seek the guidance of professionals so we make the most informed decision on what car to purchase, what house to buy or how to finance a college education for our children,” said Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Amanda Young. “Whether it be how to maintain a monthly budget, invest in the stock market or have the ability to enjoy retirement, financial professionals play a key role in the journey to a bright, prosperous future.”
Financial Wellness is a money and finance magazine published quarterly by D-R Media & Investments and distributed by the Highlands News-Sun.
The Highlands News-Sun also publishes and distributes the Highlands Sun, a weekly entertainment newspaper, two monthly magazines – Well Being and Welcome Home, quarterly magazine — Our Backyard... Life in Highlands County, as well as the annual Discover Highlands County magazine.