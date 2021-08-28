It can be challenging to find a financial services advisor who is not only knowledgeable but also trustworthy and who has only the client’s best interests at heart.
Jim Colley, owner of James A. Colley, Inc., in Lake Placid, is a certified financial planner who proudly acknowledges that he is an independent, objective advisor, not a salesman. Colley is the 2021 winner of the Financial Services Representative of the Year award.
On his website, Colley states, “We do not sell financial products or insurance. We get no commission or compensation from any of the investments we may recommend. Our clients have the option to use any brokerage they choose to hold their portfolio assets.“
That said, Colley likes TD Ameritrade Institutional, an independent broker dealer. With TD Ameritrade, “we can offer our clients the highest levels of professional service and top-rated technology tools,” he states on his website.
Colley’s knowledge and professionalism, his ability to tailor portfolios to his clients’ needs and desires, and his success growing those portfolios have earned him his clients’ appreciation, respect, gratitude and loyalty.
Colley has been a financial advisor to Don and Dorothy Bates, co-owners of Bates Sons and Daughters Caladiums, for more than 10 years. “Jim has developed a diversified portfolio for us which has grown over the years and with which we are very pleased,” Bates said.
Colley publishes quarterly reports in which he analyzes the stock market and future trends and makes investment recommendations. “I look forward to reading those reports each quarter. If I have questions, I can call Jim. No changes are made without my approval. I trust his recommendations and have not been disappointed,” Bates added.
Janet Holt, another client and the individual who nominated Colley for this award, said, “for close to 20 years, my husband and I enjoyed a trusted and beneficial relationship with Jim. Not only is he an expert in financial matters; he also understands how personal and family matters impact financial decisions.
“After my husband passed away last October, I had a lengthy conversation with Jim about my finances. It was like talking to a brother. He was so very helpful,” she said.
Tomoka Heights Realty broker Shelagh Byatt has known the Colley family for 35 years. “I was happy when Jim became a financial services advisor. I think it’s a profession for which he is ideally suited. He is very personable, extremely professional, and a great listener. He’s also considerate, and not at all pushy. I am delighted he won this award.”
All of these parties either had known Colley for years before availing themselves of his services or they had signed up for his services after he had been recommended to them by others. That was not the case with Dale Hill and his wife.
In 2005, Hill built a second home in Placid Lakes where he and his wife would spend weekends. Their primary home and his place of work was in Fort Lauderdale. Hill was in his mid-50s at the time and beginning to think about what he needed to do to get his finances in better shape so that he could retire comfortably when the time came.
“I had visited a couple of financial planners in South Florida but didn’t feel comfortable entrusting them with my life savings. On a trip to Lake Placid, I decided to visit Colley Financial. I didn’t know Jim, but I immediately felt comfortable talking with him and I sensed he was very trustworthy. Today, 17 years later, I have a very good nest egg and my wife and I are enjoying retirement, thanks to Jim’s excellent planning on my behalf.”
Jim’s wife, Susan, is a Certified Public Accountant. Many of Jim’s clients utilize her services to prepare their taxes each year. The two businesses, which are housed under one roof, compliment each other.
Jim and Susan have been married for 35 years. They have two sons. Their oldest is a senior products security engineer with Tesla. Their youngest recently graduated from the University of Central Florida with a finance degree. Jim is an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan.