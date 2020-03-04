The swing states are the purple ones that generally don’t lean to the left, and they are the ones that will ultimately determine Donald Trump’s re-election bid. Democratic primary voters must harness the natural and “ideal world” urge to support a fire-brand liberal and instead lay before those November swing state voters, a “real world” Democratic candidate that those moderates will at least be able to stomach.
Otherwise further Kremlin efforts aimed at election interference can safely stand down and sit this one out as the Democrats will proceed to shoot themselves in the foot without any outside help required.
John Huber
Sebring