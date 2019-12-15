In his inaugural address, John F. Kennedy spoke these famous words — “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” His words reverberated, challenging all Americans to find a way to contribute to the well-being of our country.
On that blustery November day, I was barely into my teens. Yet, my memory of his speech still shines. I believed Kennedy’s “Ask not ...” quote immediately became etched into the American soul. And I believe it became part of the definition of who we are — neighbors working together in myriad ways for shared goals that would make our Republic thrive. And though at times we may not have agreed on the route, we did find common ground that would keep us heading in the right direction.
Now fast forward to 2019. It appears there are those who believe our common ground approach, with the fuel of our cooperative spirit, no longer is the way to go. Our route forward has been overwhelmed with detours and roadblocks. Detours and roadblocks with no apparent purpose other than to distract from, and delay, our efforts of not only asking what we can do for our country, but actually doing positive things for our country.
So, if some people think working on common ground towards sensible goals is not the way to go, what have they offered instead? I’ve heard them say that we, the American people, must think as they do in order for them to “sit at the table with us” (my quotation marks). I’ve seen them slam doors to keep out elected officials from meetings they had every right to attend as participant or observer. I’ve felt the frustration of their not focusing on the work voters sent them to D.C. to make a priority. But most important, all citizens, be they on the left or on the right, continue to suffer the consequences of the myopic stance of those who are unable, or simply refuse, to look for common ground and work for the common good.
Come Inauguration Day 2021, which will be the 60th anniversary of John Kennedy’s inaugural address, perhaps some people need to think about fine-tuning their focus. And to borrow a phrase from a commercial, maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear John Kennedy ask from above, “Can you hear me now?”
