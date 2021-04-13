SEBRING — Preservationists already have a grant-funded survey in process to find Highlands County’s 50-year and older structures.
The survey funded by a $20,000 grant from the Florida Department of State, Division of Historic Resources is currently helping to survey lakeside properties in the Avon Park unincorporated areas for possible historic preservation.
The Highlands County Historic Preservation Commission may look later this year at applying for a similar grant to do the same kind of survey in the Sebring area, according to planning staff. No discussion on that potential grant has been taken yet. The Commission did not have a voting quorum at last Friday’s monthly meeting, and will not discuss the matter until the May meeting.
Right now, in Avon Park, they are looking for and at both residential and commercial structures that are 50 years old or older, said Sandra Vazquez, Planner I. Called the “Architectural Inventory and Evaluation of Historic Lakeside Resources, Highlands County, Florida — Avon Park,” that grant starts at $20,000 with the potential for a cumulative $722,687, according to documents from the Division of Historic Resources.
It’s the first step to getting a building on state and national historic registers, Vazquez said. The county has had several surveys of properties, but not as many around lakes.
One important step for getting any structure on an historic register is the owner, she said. The owner has to approve, or it won’t happen.
There are advantages to having a building on the historic register, such as qualification for certain tax incentives and for future grants for restoration and preservation of the property. Downsides, however, would include certain restrictions, if any, that a local government might apply to historic structures in order to maintain the historic integrity of the structure.
“The integrity of the architecture must be preserved,” Vazquez said.
It doesn’t mean that an owner could not upgrade their property, Vazquez said. It just means that, depending on the upgrade, they might have to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.
With Highlands County now celebrating its centennial, with most local communities having already done so, preservationists in the county have put renewed interest into preserving the structural heritage of the past, even as some structures have fallen into disrepair or into demolition.
Cases in point include Harder Hall, currently in private hands with plans to renovate the 1920s hotel as an assisted-living facility; Kenilworth Lodge, closed in 2016 – the year of its own centennial – due to fire code violations, a matter still in litigation between the owners and the city, and Santa Rosa Hotel, still standing on North Ridgewood Drive and intended for renovation, but vacant for many years.
The Hotel Nan-Ces-O-Wee, also vacant for years, recently succumbed to the wrecking ball when it was found to be too deteriorated to save. Developers have offered to purchase the property and build a new multi-family residential structure with parking and recreation amenities on the same footprint. That matter is still under consideration by Sebring’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).
The CRA has also purchased several other downtown properties with the intention of selling them to public or private entities for redevelopment into viable commercial, residential or mixed use.
Among the many well-loved and preserved historic homes around local lakes and neighborhoods, one local success story is Avon Park’s own ‘gracious lady,’ The Hotel Jacaranda, built in the 1920’s and is listed on the National Historic Register.
Named for a 150-year-old jacaranda tree that was removed to make way for the property, some of its first guests were baseball players from the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training from 1927-1929. It also hosted many celebrities and servicemen training during World War II.
Since 1988, it’s been owned and operated by the South Florida State College Foundation, which has preserved its charming historic character while providing housing to college students and a venue for local meetings and events.
Highlands News-Sun correspondent Sharon Weatherhead contributed to this story.