SEBRING — County staff will start Monday scheduling people who’ve had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to get a second dose.
The county point of distribution (POD) will start giving out second doses on Saturday, Feb. 6, by appointment only. People who received the first dose will get a phone call or email — depending on which one they chose to receive — alerting them of their second appointment.
Appointments will be scheduled in the order as the first dose appointments, and people will be asked to call back only if they can’t make their appointment.
The Florida Department of Health is sending separate shipments for first-dose and second-dose vaccination. When staff sets an appointment via email or phone, they will identify the appointment as either a first-dose or second-dose appointment.
Those who have had their first dose need to bring the vaccination card they received with that first shot. It’s necessary to confirm eligibility for the second dose of vaccine.
As for people being able to call with questions about the vaccine in general, county officials said people need to contact their physicians. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have information also about COVID-19 vaccines at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.