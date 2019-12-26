SEBRING — Don’t even think about texting if you’re driving. Driving and texting is always dangerous, some even pay with their lives. Lawmakers decided hitting people in their wallets might curb the distracting habit. As of Jan. 1, fines and possibly points on a license may do the trick.
Florida Ban on Texting While Driving Law was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis and it took effect July 1. Law enforcement officers can pull over a driver who is texting as a primary offense. Previously, LEO had to perform a traffic stop for another reason. October to Jan. 1 was considered a time for educating motorists on the new law. That grace period is over.
Local law enforcement said they will be enforcing the law to the letter.
“People have had plenty of time,” Sebring Police Department’s Sgt. Mike Cutolo said. “They’re aware they shouldn’t be texting and driving. They know they are swerving. There have been signs put up and it’s been on the news and social media.”
Cutolo said it is ultimately the LEO’s discretion on whether to give a citation or warning. In Highlands County, the first offense is considered a non-moving violation that carries a $116 fine with no points. The second offense within five years is considered a moving violation; the fine is $166. Court fees could accrue if the citation is contested and the judge upholds the citation.
“This law improves driver safety,” Cutolo said. “It cuts down on property damage and death.”
Cutolo said a phone can be used for GPS navigation but he urges drivers to get a dashboard phone holder. A Bluetooth call can be taken in a school or active construction scene but there is not to be any cell phones in hands at all in those designated zones.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler agrees this law is necessary.
“Unlike many other newly enacted laws, this statute actually does a good job of covering this: (a) Improve roadway safety for all vehicle operators, vehicle passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and other road users. (b) Prevent crashes related to the act of text messaging while driving a motor vehicle. © Reduce injuries, deaths, property damage, health care costs, health insurance rates, and automobile insurance rates related to motor vehicle crashes.”
Fansler said a driver may legally text at a red light.
“If I read the statute correctly, a driver can use their device if the vehicle is stationary,” he said. “However, once the light turns green, the device needs to be set aside until the vehicle is stationary again.”
Fansler has been vocal about local traffic patterns and trends, especially around school zones. He has even made videos on stacking cars in the medians and more. A few weeks ago, he wrote on a social media site there were still many people using handheld devices in the school zone.
“It is a law that will most likely require a significant amount of citations to make a point,” Fansler said. “We will most likely offer a short window of warnings, even though the law has been advertised for the past couple of months. We will then indicate our seriousness for traffic safety by issuing citations.”