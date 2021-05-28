This week is the last week of our school year. Tomorrow our seniors will be participating in graduation ceremonies. Our graduation programs are celebrations of years of learning and charting plans for after high school. We also take time to look back in preparation for looking forward.
The 2020-21 school year has been like no other. Responding to the COVID pandemic challenged us in ways never anticipated. All of our students, teachers and staff struggled making the adjustments to our remote learning and the new “normal.” What was most difficult was not knowing from the beginning when there would be an end to it all, and in some ways, we are not across the finish line yet.
We have a few seniors in our Aviation Academy and I have enjoyed seeing them become leaders in the program and learn of their plans for their future. The military is in the future for some, building on the aviation and aerospace technology they have experienced in our program. College and technical school are in the works for others as they take the transferrable skills of problem solving, understanding of technology and its applications, teamwork, meeting high standards, and one of the most important skills: the confidence that “I can do this.”
Our Aviation Academy staff and our students also learned to adapt and improvise. We had a plan for the 2020-21 school year and saw it all get turned upside down when dealing with the COVID restrictions. We never lost sight of the overall vision, we just found other ways to get there. We learned that our program could survive and continue to meet our goals.
So, we are crossing the finish line for school year 2020-21. So today, at about 3 p.m., there will be many smiles and relief as many of our teachers will leave their classrooms for the summer break. I expect some will even find a local watering hole and enjoy an adult beverage or two. Lord knows they have earned it. Others in our district will take a short pause then get back at it preparing for school resuming in August. I will be one of those.
We are introducing a new drone curriculum next year and everyone who will be involved will need to be trained. We are adding two new teachers to the Aviation Academy team and they will need to participate in training of the AOPA and Embry Riddle aviation and drone curriculum. We are also providing internships/work-study opportunities for some students at airport businesses and those placements will need to be organized and confirmed. I will be busy and hopefully will be able to find a week or so and get the “Silver Bullet,” aka our Airstream travel trailer, on the road and enjoy some of our Florida state parks.
So, our 2020-21 school year finish line is also our 2021-22 school year starting line. Our Aviation Academy enrollment for next year we expect will be full as we sort through the applications and send out the acceptance letters. I have learned over time that administering to the needs of our program is more a long-distance race, not a sprint. Finding a pace, planning ahead, and being prepared for changes and opportunities has been a successful strategy. I also learned it is not a solo effort and we have many other people and resources assisting in the journey.
This may be my last column until August. I enjoy writing and sharing some thoughts and happenings, but I need to take a break and tend to all the other things that need to be done in preparing for the 2021-22 school year. If something pops up that I just have to share, I expect the Highlands News-Sun will find room for me to share it.
Thank you to all who helped us through the challenges of this past school year and staying the course with us. We are very fortunate to have such a supportive community. We will be continuing the EAA chapter 1240 pancake breakfast throughout the summer, every second Saturday of the month, so come on by and say howdy.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.