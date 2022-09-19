Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Residents prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona, in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Saturday. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

 ALEJANDRO GRANADILLO/AP PHOTO

HAVANA — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and potentially “historic” levels of rain.

Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches possible in isolated areas.

