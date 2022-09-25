Tropical Weather Canada

People work to drag a fallen tree limb from their street as post tropical storm Fiona causes widespread damage in Halifax on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

 DARREN CALABRESE/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone.

Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no immediate confirmation of fatalities or injures.

Recommended for you