SEBRING — County commissioners approved a 7% increase Tuesday to fire assessments for the coming fiscal year.
They also set 7% as the ceiling on any increases for the following five years, but will vote on it each year. Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented in the 4-1 vote, preferring to keep rates the same this year.
Several members of the audience would have liked that. Many, identifying as recent new residents, said they didn’t know where the money was going or why it was needed. Other long-time residents didn’t think the expense was needed, and some retirees said they felt overwhelmed by increased fees and living costs.
Meanwhile, those with family or experience in fire service said the county needs revenue to bring up firefighter numbers and bring down fire engine ages. Steve Irvin, volunteer chief at Venus Fire Department, said volunteers are hard to find and keep, and his rural outlier station needs full-time people to ensure quick response times.
One retired firefighter from a metropolitan department said she was concerned to see just two people in an engine from another station, when the safety standard is for four firefighters: two inside the burning building and two outside
Debate over the assessment started 20 years ago when the county contracted the “Fitch Study.” It recommended replacing old, worn-out buildings and vehicles and adding full-time staff, but the county had no assessment to pay for it.
In 2018, after consulting with Government Services Group Inc., the county enacted an assessment and reorganized fire and EMS into one paid and volunteer department, adding paid full-time positions, upgrading several stations for 24-hour shifts and purchasing new trucks. Commissioners at the time adopted rates lower than GSG recommended, but planned to gradually increase them at 7% per year.
They also enacted a residential cap of $115 per year. However, it soon had owners of larger homes paying less per square foot, so commissioners this year did away with it.
Right now, residents pay 0.0458 cents per square foot. That will go up 7% to 0.049 cents this coming year. An owner of a 2,511-square-foot house, instead of $115 per year, will pay $123.
Institutional properties — including churches — and commercial properties both have the same rate of 0.06869 cents per square foot. It will go up 7% to 0.0735 cents, and a 10,000-square-foot facility, assessed at $687, will cost $735 this coming year.
Industrial/warehouse properties, assessed at 0.06297 cents per square foot, will be at 0.06738 cents. A 20,000-square-foot structure, assessed at $1,259, will cost $1,347.
Vacant lots, assessed this year at $25.19 per parcel, regardless of size, will cost $26.95.
In mid-June, fire officials reported that call volume and revenue shares do not match. Residential property receives 73% of call volume, but pays only 58.9% of revenue. Institutional property receives 5.44% of call volume and pays 2.92%, while commercial gets 10.24% of calls, but pays 5.07%.
Industrial/warehouse properties get just 2,43% of call volume but pay 8.48%, and vacant land sees just 8.89% of call volume, but pays 24.63%. Commissioners could cap those rates, but that would also drop revenue. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said they can’t do that.
“We kicked the can down the road too many years. We will certainly keep in mind the cost to you,” Kirouac said. “We’re in a world of change. It’s our responsibility to deal with that change.”