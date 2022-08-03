SEBRING — County commissioners, saying they don’t want to raise taxes or assessments, approved a renewed fire assessment with 7% overall rate increase.
“We don’t take lightly to increasing anything,” said Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who then quickly pointed out that the fire assessment helps replace aging apparatus, build and expand stations, and hire firefighters and medics.
All those aspects of Highlands County Fire Rescue help maintain the countywide Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, which was 5 and 5x last year, a median range.
The best rating would be 1, and the worst is 9.
Kirouac said that if the county were to pull back on making improvements, that ISO rating would get worse, and so would residents’ and business owners’ fire insurance rates.
For now, he said, the county is trying to increase that assessment rate gradually, along with the improvements in the system.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was proud of the local fire service and the improvements being made, with well-trained and cross-trained firefighters and medics responding in newer trucks.
“We don’t want a broken-down F150 with a can of water and a hose,” Roberts said.
He said the cross-training means firefighters, as well as emergency medical personnel, can treat fire victims as well as each other for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.
From the audience, commissioners had questions of whether or not churches and nonprofits should have to pay the institutional rate. Commissioner Arlene Tuck pointed out that a cadre of ministers met with county officials last year to help devise a fair rate for churches, and that the current rate is one they agreed to have.
An institutional building, using the example of 4,000 square feet, is paying $294 this year. At the start of Fiscal Year 2022-23, Oct. 1, they will pay $314.59, or $20.59 more, according to a presentation by HCFR Chief E. Laney Stearns.
Industrial/Warehouse property, measuring 2,637 square feet, pays $166.05 this fiscal year and $177.68 next year — a $11.63 increase.
Commercial property, measuring 1,879 square feet, would pay $138.11 this fiscal year and $147.78 this coming fiscal year — a $9.67 increase.
Residences vary in size, with annual assessments as follows:
- A 525-square-foot house pays $25.73 this year and $27.53 next year — a $1.80 increase.
- A 1,038-square-foot house pays $50.86 this year and $54.42 next year — a $3.56 increase.
- A 2,500-square-foot house pays $122.50 this year and $131.08 next year — a $8.58 increase.
- A 3,520-square-foot house pays $172.48 this year and $184.55 next year — a $12.07 increase.