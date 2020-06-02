SEBRING — A fire Sunday night burned up the old Florida Outdoor RV building, currently being used as a storage shed sales and assembly building.
Capt. Austin Maddox with the Sebring Fire Department said the 19,000-square-foot steel-framed building had at least six nearly complete wood-frame storage sheds and approximately two semi-trailer loads of lumber in the building at the time.
It had been open as such for six months to a year, Maddox said.
Sebring firefighters got the call at 10:15 p.m., including off-duty crews, had the fire under control around 1:30 a.m. and finally got the fire out at 2 a.m., Maddox said, in part because the heat of the fire hampered their attack.
“With so much heat inside, we didn’t want to send crews into it,” Maddox said. “We had to get a plan together and get it cooled down enough to fight it.”
On arrival, he said, firefighters saw the heaviest smoke coming from the back of the building. They had to cut open a gate to reach the rear.
Firefighters also had to contend with heavy rain and lightning, Maddox said.
Maddox described the scene inside as a big building with six wood-frame structure fires inside it, along with at least a couple of huge pile burns.
For the most part, the fire stayed contained within the building — it never went through the roof, he said.
Firefighters were able to open, clear and save a tinting and golf cart repair shop toward the rear of the building.
That was protected by firewalls, Maddox said.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 5 a.m.
The department sent crews back out this morning to assist the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal.
The cause is still under investigation, Maddox said, but does not appear to be the result of any criminal activity.