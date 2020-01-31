LAKE PLACID — A piece of machinery at a residential construction project leaked 10-20 gallons of hydraulic fluid into a canal Tuesday evening.
Firefighters and hazmat team members, working off of Beech Street, placed absorbent booms in an attempt to capture and stop the flow of the fluid. The fluid spilled into a canal that connects to a bigger channel that runs between Lakes Carrie and June, both popular for fishing and recreational boating.
Highlands County Fire Rescue officials reported that deploying the booms is difficult work and that canals become more difficult at dusk.
HCFR units responded from DeSoto City Station 19, Leisure Lakes Station 29, Battalion 1 and Battalion 4, the hazmat team coordinator. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been notified and will work with Battalion 4 on further actions.
DEP considers hazardous materials spills to be a concern whenever they involve petroleum-based liquids, spills of more than 25 gallons or spills of any amount into state waterways, which includes canals that connect directly of indirectly to lakes or rivers.
County officials said skims of the fluid will sift through the booms, and will eventually dissipate in the water.
In the meantime, boaters and swimmers should avoid any oils they find on the surface.
Other spills that often require notification to DEP include chemical spills, those that threaten the population and/or environment and require people to evacuate an area.
This includes releases as defined by theSuperfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA), defined asEnvironmental Health Safety (EHS)issues and/or those defined under theComprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) of 1980.