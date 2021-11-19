AVON PARK — A house on East Camphor Street caught fire Thursday morning, with a person home, but that person got out safely, according to officials on the scene.
How bad the fire was or could have been is still under investigation by the Avon Park Fire Department. Nearby residents reported hearing a “big boom” at approximately 10:20 a.m., and that’s what Avon Park Fire Chief Andy Marcy was told en route to the fire.
Fire crews found a house in the 200 block spewing smoke from its eaves. They attacked the fire utilizing city Engine 5-1 and Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 7-1, running 6-inch or larger hoses running west to a nearby hydrant.
Marcy said firefighters found one or more propane tanks, but none that looked like they had exploded, according to initial reports from officials on the scene.
As a precaution, however, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies asked people to vacate that area of the block, street and sidewalk for at least two houses on either side of the fire, and worked to maintain that perimeter.
Officials on scene said that firefighters reported hearing “popping” sounds during the incident. In general, firefighters and the public have to be cautious at fire scenes because of possible household chemicals in aerosol cans, stored fuel, cleaners or even munitions — any one of which might be stored on site.
Firefighters got the fire under control within an hour. They spent until past noon making sure they had hit all the hot spots.
Battalion Chief 1 and HCFR Chief Ellison Stearns were also both on scene.