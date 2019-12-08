SEBRING — An already busy Thursday for Highlands County Fire Rescue got even busier as the day turned into evening. Firefighters and other first responders responded to a second RV fire of the day on River Drive near Lake Josephine. This time, however, it was a home to a family of four. There were no injuries.
Keith Baker, who lives next door, and other quick-thinking neighbors rushed outside when they heard an explosion and saw flames shooting into the air. Fearing children may still be inside the residence, Baker and another man went on to the property, they found no children but “cut some animals free” and were able to move a few vehicles back away from the fire.
Despite their best efforts, a golf cart and 4-wheel vehicle were consumed by the flames. Neighbor Melody Cramer also ran outside to see if she could help after she heard the boom.
“I heard a big boom and knew it couldn’t be anything good,” she said. “I saw the smoke and someone run from the site. A propane tank exploded and spread the fire to the shed. Ammunition started going off.”
Cramer was unsure if the person running was in the RV or just near the scene.
Multiple neighbors and witnesses have said there was a propane tank explosion before the fire spread to a shed that may have contained ammunition in it because they heard the rounds go off. Officials from the Highlands County Fire Rescue could not verify the information. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said the cause of the blaze was an accidental incendiary fire.
The matriarch of the family said she did not want to say much until her husband arrived at the scene, but did confirm her children were safe with neighbors and said she had wonderful neighbors.
Red Cross will be helping the family. The damage was estimated at $62,000.