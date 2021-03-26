LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 300 block of Biscayne Avenue NE in the Placid Lakes subdivision on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found a motorhome fully engulfed in fire.
The motorhome was in the yard close enough to a home to cause damage when the flames extended to the attic and eves of the house, according to HCFR officials. Thankfully, officials said the firefighters were ale to “knock the fire down” before it spread to the home’s attic.
The estimated damage to the motorhome was $1,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
On scene were units from Highlands County EMS, Placid Lakes, Lake Placid, and Sun n Lakes. Also on scene were units from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Highlands County firefighters have responded to a number of structure fires in recent weeks.