LAKE PLACID — Fire ripped through a single-family home on Durrance Road on Thursday morning. Several units from Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service were called to the blaze. As of press time, there were no injuries reported to the home’s residents or firefighters.
HCFR weas dispatched about 9:45 a.m. to the Leisure Lakes home. The nearest fire hydrant was at the Leisure Lakes Fire Department, so Florida Forest Service brought their new “6,000 gallon water tender,” said HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor. The truck had never been used on a structure fire yet.
Bashoor said the fire crews were on the scene for quite some time as there was a lot of overhaul to do since the roof fell in.
Out of the three adults who lived in the home, only one was home at the time of the fire. Bashoor said the occupant heard crackling, possibly from the garage before hearing the smoke detectors in the house. Those sounds were a potential life saver.
The house is surrounded by scrub on three sides but thankfully, there was a clear lot around the home. Because of the good clearance and the significant rain Lake Placid had Wednesday night, the fire did not spread.
The house should be considered a total loss. The rehab unit that is housed in DeSoto City came to provide firefighters with cooling chairs, refreshments and care. In addition, Desoto City, Highlands Park, Placid Lakes, Lake Placid, Leisure Lakes, County medics and Florida Forest Service aided in quelling the blaze.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants. Any donations can be sent to the Red Cross.