SEBRING — When Highland County firefighters found themselves low on water during a house fire on Lake Istokpoga Tuesday afternoon, they drew water from a nearby canal.
As a thick column of black smoke climbed above the lake, firefighters turned from empty tanker trucks to Engine 7-1 from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department to draw water from the canal.
“We’re drafting out of the canal to get water supply, because we’ve already run out of water on one engine pumper, which had 1,000 gallons on it, and a brush truck, with another 300 gallons of water on it,” Highlands County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Marc S. Bashoor said.
Tuesday’s fire was a rare opportunity for the fire department to use the device at the scene of a fire; the engine usually fills pumpers as they run from the water source to a fire, sometimes a mile or farther away.
“Having it in the backyard [of a house fire] is pretty phenomenal,” Bashoor said. “To actually be able to pull an engine straight in at the fire scene and fill water hoses from the canal using the engine is unusual. It’s usually somewhere remote where the engine is supplying tankers that are going back and forth.”
The one-story home, at 23 Mary Bell Landing Road, was engulfed in flames as firefighters donned protective gear and air tanks on the front lawn.
Several neighbors sitting on golf carts watched as Fire Lt. Kevin Cornine and a dozen other emergency responders operated equipment under a light afternoon rain. Cornine, who donned protective equipment and oxygen, briefly searched the home, but found no one inside.
One neighbor, Ashley Parent, said she heard what sounded like a lightning strike. She smelled smoke when she came outside to investigate.
“I went outside and saw all the smoke when it first started,” she said. “It could have started from all the lightning.”
Bonnie Fineout, who lives across the canal from the fire, also heard what sounded like a lightning strike.
“We heard something pop, it may have got hit by lightning,” Fineout told the Highland News-Sun. “A friend of mine and I came outside, saw the smoke and then we smelled it.”
Bashoor said fire officials would look for a cause once the fire is out.
According to Bashoor, in addition to Engine 7-1, responding units included Fire Engine 19 from Desoto City, Engine 7 from Sun ‘N Lake; two brush trucks, one from Fire Station 10 in West Sebring and the other from Station 30, Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department; and two EMT units, one from Desoto City and the other from Sebring.