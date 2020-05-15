SEBRING – Massive black plumes of smoke billowed over U.S. 27 as flames tore through Mobile Home Depot at 4532 U.S. 27 on Thursday around 11:20 a.m. Smoke could be seen for miles in every direction from the source.
Seven employees and one customer were evacuated from the store. There were no injuries to civilians. One firefighter received a minor injury and was transported for medical treatment, according to fire officials.
All north and southbound lanes were shut down for about three hours as multiple crews from Sebring and Lake Placid battled the flames. The high westerly winds blew the smoke over the roads and created challenges for firefighters. The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 and one northbound lane opened just after 3 p.m.
The fire marshal on scene estimated the damage at half a million dollars. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said there was so much damage that the insurance company would have to determine the cause.
Bashoor said the fire started in the rear of the building where they believe the back roll up door was open. Bashoor estimated the winds at about 25 mph, pushing the fire into the store.
The metal commercial building was 110 feet by 63 feet in dimension and collapsed in on itself. A secondary building on the property, described as a type of shed, was not damaged.
“When a fire reaches 1,100 degrees, steel fails,” Bashoor said.
He said the fire was over 1,100 degrees.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Department brought in a Gradall to use its might to aid in fighting the blaze.
“We used the Gradall to pull the building apart,” Bashoor said. “With the metal roof on top of the fire, we couldn’t get water to it.”
The county’s Road and Bridge department also brought a truckload of sand to form a dike to capture the water runoff.
The store’s inventory consisted of items that would be found in mobile homes including wooden cabinets, fiberglass showers, etc. The business owner did have insurance.
Firefighters from Desoto City, West Sebring, Sun ‘N Lake, Lake Placid, Sun n Lakes, Highlands Park, Sebring Fire Station, two EMS units, and the Rehab unit were all on scene. The Rehab unit’s crew fed the firefighters and kept firefighters hydrated. Leisure Lakes was on standby and a Polk County unit was set up on standby at Highlands Lakes at the north end of the county.