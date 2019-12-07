SEBRING — At around 10 a.m. Thursday units from West Sebring and DeSoto City fire departments responded to a fire complaint at a mini storage facility near Schumacher Road. Upon arriving, the first responders found a recreation vehicle completely engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported.
The RV was parked near the building. The owner told firefighters he was simply starting the vehicle when he saw flames coming from the engine compartment. The owner used a small fire extinguisher to no avail while he was waiting for the firefighters, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
The destroyed RV was said to be valued at $65,000.
Despite being near an exterior wall, the building sustained minor burn damage. HCFR estimated the damage to be about $1,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be mechanical. Highlands County Fire Rescue units from DeSoto City and Leisure Lakes were on the scene as well as the Highlands County EMS and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.