SEBRING — The good news Monday afternoon was that Highlands County fire crews managed to put down an RV fire that threatened to become a wildfire.
Quick action prevented the fire from spreading through Holiday Beach Drive, a street north of Sebring in the Little Red Water Lake area off State Road 17. No one was injured from the blaze.
The bad news is that the owner of the RV now has nowhere to live and nothing to drive, right after being evicted from her previous residence.
Sharon Skills, owner of the RV, said it was a recent purchase, knowing she was facing eviction, so she and her boyfriend would have somewhere to stay.
For now, she said, she’ll be staying with Janetta Shoffner, the woman in whose driveway the RV was sitting when the boyfriend, as yet unnamed, was working on it.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Division Chief Billy Kingston said that the cause was ruled accidental: a mechanical issue with the RV.
However, once the RV caught fire, flames quickly spread to Skills’ Toyota Matrix, parked in front of it, and lit up the palmettos, pines and other vegetation surrounding the site.
Kingston said it took 20 fire crew members, four of whom were volunteers, approximately 10,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze.
At times, the fire was punctuated by loud bangs and accelerated when the fire found and punctured tires and a propane tank — resulting in a brilliant fireball.
The blaze melted the RV down to its chassis and gutted Skill’s car. Kingston said the fire destroyed the RV and three other vehicles. However, Shoffner said she, fortunately, had suffered no damage to her trailer home or vehicle.
She said Monday was the first time in 30 years living on that street that she’d had any danger or trouble.
Carol Graves, a nearby resident, said the fire started at or just after 3 p.m. She saw it while out walking her Chihuahua, Little Bo, and both she and several others reported seeing black smoke, visible as far away as downtown Sebring.
Kingston confirmed that fire units received a dispatch call at 3:08 p.m., with the first unit, Battalion Chief 1, arriving at 3:11 p.m. That truck was soon followed by Engines 7 and 19, Medical Units 17-1 and 19, as well as Tankers 9 and 18.
Shoffner’s next door neighbor, Freda Mohan, said the neighborhood has tried to get city water lines, whether Sebring or Avon Park, for years, but with no results. The area doesn’t have hydrants, she said.
However, Mohan said other neighbors ran to help with well-water garden hoses, soaking vegetation between the two properties to prevent the fire from spreading.
Mohan also noted that she had a travel trailer parked next to the property line, and was fortunate that it didn’t catch fire, as well.
Deputy Fire Chief Mark Ellis, also on scene, noted that some vehicles came from as far as Lake Placid to assist with the fire. Kingston also said all volunteer stations were asked to stand up, just in case of another incident.
During the response, Ellis worked pumps on Engine 7 while Kingston ran hose with one hand and a radio with the other, until other crews could arrive.
Everyone helps out on scene, Ellis said.