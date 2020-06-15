SEBRING — A mobile home fire late Friday night didn’t have any injuries, but displaced a family. Highlands County Fire Rescue crews got the call at 11:30 p.m. Friday and arrived at the home on Alhambra Avenue, off DeSoto Road, to a “fairly well-involved” mobile home fire, according to reports from the department.
Fire crews from DeSoto City Stations 18 and 19, West Sebring Station 9 and Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, along with Medic Unit 19-1 and Battalion Chief 1, responded to the blaze. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.
The department reported there were no injuries, with the cause currently under investigation. Preliminary loss is estimated at $30,000.
American Red Cross volunteers were alerted to assist the family.