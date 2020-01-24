SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue units responded to a mobile home fire Wednesday evening.
The call came in at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a home on the 2700 block of Roger Street inside Winter Nest mobile home park, off Hammock Road by Brunns Road.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor reported that the fire did minimal structural damage to the house, if any, but the primary damage was electrical.
Since the power would have to be turned off to the house, he said, Battalion Chief 1 advised the residents they would have to relocate for the night.
It was one of the nights this week when temperatures were expected to drop into the 40’s and 30’s.
Fire engines from West Sebring and DeSoto City fire departments responded to the scene, along with a medical unit from Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
They made quick work of any fire, not needing to unpack more than a small hose nor hook up to a nearby hydrant.