SEBRING — Even though commissioners didn’t have detailed discussions about two revised resolutions, for fire and garbage assessments, they did have some questions.
They still plan to have formal discussions and decisions on those assessments on Aug. 3, well more than a month before the county has to adopt its 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Having them on the agenda this week, it’s hoped, will give commissioners and residents time to study over them. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said Aug. 3 would be the final adoptions for those assessments.
During her report Tuesday, Sutphen told commissioners that she provided the two resolutions on that meeting’s agenda because of text changes. The garbage assessment resolution had a scrivener’s error. The fire assessment resolution has all of the requested assessment changes from the last workshop.
Fire amendmentsWhen commissioners last discussed the fire assessment, they removed all the caps on the various categories, for now, to give county administration and fire services staff a month to reanalyze call volume and revenue numbers to find the right balance for each land category.
The current resolution proposes to set assessments as commissioners discussed on June 15:
- Residential — 4.9 cents per square foot.
- Commercial — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Industrial/Warehouse — 6.738 cents per square foot.
- Institutional — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Vacant land — $26.95 per parcel.
The county won’t impose any fire assessments on cemeteries; vacant government land; forests, parks, and/or recreation lands; public schools; colleges; municipal, county, state or federally-owned buildings; rivers, lakes or submerged land; wetlands/marsh, or rights of way.
Commissioners have already approved an annual 7% increase for all categories for the next five years.
Garbage amendmentsThe maximum rate possible is $240 per year per household, up nearly $70 per year from the current $173 rate. While the county has collected $173 for the last five years — the first half of the hauler’s contract — the county has paid more to the hauler each year to cover increasing costs, leaving less to cover county costs.
Currently, the county has an issue with the hauler — Waste Connections — in that complaints issued to the hauler’s local office were not dealt with nor forwarded to the hauler’s corporate office, which according to Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, has not learned of problems, which have included contaminated recycling loads to the extent that county officials have waived tipping fees on such spoiled loads at the Highlands County Landfill.
Kirouac blames spoiled loads, in part, on spotty residential compliance with what can and what can not go into recycling bins at this time. Some have used the bins for household garbage, he said. Even if residents on one street gets it right, residents on the next street might not and it spoils the load for the entire route.
With any hike in the assessment, commissioners have said they want the hauler to significantly improve its service.
Tuesday’s questionCommissioner Kevin Roberts had questions, first asking whether or not there will be any discussion of the fire assessment prior to Aug. 3.
Sutphen said holding off until Aug. 3 will provide time to get notice out to all affected property owners prior to budget hearings. Florida law requires that all tax and assessment increases be advertised 20 days before a hearing with pertinent information, including the total amount to be levied against each parcel.
The resolutions recommend setting the highest requested rates. That ensures that commissioners, if they need to raise rates at all, have the leeway to do so without having to set a new series of hearings. The annual budget must be approved by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30 each year, and they don’t want to risk running outside of statutory deadlines.
Roberts also asked if all of the proposed changes to fire assessments on land categories would be adopted at the same time – Aug. 3. Sutphen said they would.
For those who want to study the resolutions themselves prior to the Aug. 3 meeting, visit https://hcbcc.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2, click on the “agenda” link for “July 6, 2021,” and scroll to the bottom of the agenda to find links to PDF files of the two resolutions.